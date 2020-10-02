Patna, Oct 2 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar increased to 92.82 per cent on Friday, while 1431 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 1,85,706 in the state, health department bulletin said.

Bihar reported four fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 910.

Also Read | Hathras DM Pravin Kumar, SP Vikrant Vir, Two Other Cops Suspended by UP Govt After SIT Submits Initial Report.

Maintaining the momentum of higher number of tests for the virus, the state examined a total of 1,20,128 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Over 75.06 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case; DMRC Regulates Entry & Exit at Key Stations Amid Surge in Protesters.

The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar has been more than 92 per cent for the past one week.

A total of 1497 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,72,364, the bulletin said. The state has 12,432 active cases of coronavirus at present.

Of the four fatalities, one each death was reported from Patna, Nalanda, Vaishali and Arwal, the bulletin said adding Patna has so far reported 214 deaths from COVID.

Bhagalpur reported second highest 62 deaths from COVID, followed by Gaya (45), Nalanda (40), Munger, Rohtas and East Champaran (36 each), Bhojpur (33), Muzaffarpur, Saran and Vaishali (31 each) and Samastipur (29), it said.

Out of 1431 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna district accounted for highest 236 infections followed by Purnea (131), Jamui (59), Muzaffarpur (58), Araria (52) and West Champaran (51).

Patna district has reported the maximum number of confirmed cases of coronavirus at 28,382 followed by Muzaffarpur at 8406, and Bhagalpur (7492).

Begusarai, Madhubani, East Champaran, Purnea and Nalanda have registered over 6,000 cases so far while five districts have witnessed more than 5,000 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)