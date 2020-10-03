Patna, Oct 3 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar jumped to 93.09 per cent on Saturday, while 983 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 1,86,689 in the state, health department bulletin said.

Bihar reported two fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 912.

After many days, the state conducted tests on less than one lakh samples in a day.

A total of 86,996 samples have been examined in the past 24 hours, while over 75.93 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar has been more than 92 per cent for the past one week and its showing marginal increase from that position daily.

A total of 1431 people have recovered from the contagion, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,73,795, the bulletin said.

The state has 11,982 active cases of coronavirus at present.

Of the two fatalities, one death each was reported from Jehanabad and Sheikhpura, the bulletin said adding that Patna has so far reported 214 deaths.

Bihar reported less than 1,000 new positive cases after a gap of more than two months. As per the bulletin, the state reported 983 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The last time the state had reported less than 1,000 confirmed cases was on July 23, when it had added 737 fresh cases.

From July 24 onwards the fresh cases had started rising to over 1,000 cases with the highest number of 4071 infections on August 10.

Of the 983 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna district accounted for the highest 207 cases followed by Purnea (51), Supaul (38), Aurangabad and Bhagalpur (35 each) and Muzaffarpur (33).

Bhagalpur reported second highest 62 deaths from COVID, followed by Gaya (45), Nalanda (40), Munger, Rohtas and East Champaran (36 each), Bhojpur (33), Muzaffarpur, Saran and Vaishali (32 each), Samastipur (29), it said.

Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 28,590 followed by Muzaffarpur at 8439, and Bhagalpur (7527).

Begusarai, Madhubani, East Champaran, Purnea and Nalanda have reported over 6,000 cases, while five districts have reported more than 5,000 cases.

