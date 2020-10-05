Patna, Oct 5 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar jumped to 93.55 per cent on Monday, while 907 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,88,857, a health department bulletin said.

Bihar reported nine fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 924.

The number of tests of the samples has been below one lakh mark daily for the past two to three days.

A total of 87,769 samples were examined in the past 24 hours, while over 77.89 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar has been more than 93 per cent for the past couple of days and its showing marginal hike from that position daily.

At least 1565 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,76,674, the bulletin said.

The state now has 11,259 active cases of COVID.

Of the nine fresh fatalities, seven deaths were reported from Patna district alone in the past 24 hours while one fatality each was reported from Madhubani and Nalanda, the bulletin said.

Patna far reported the highest 214 deaths in the state.

Patna district has also reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 29,053 followed by Muzaffarpur at 8538 and Bhagalpur (7588).

Begusarai, Madhubani, East Champaran, Purnea and Nalanda have reported over 6,000 cases of coronavirus.

