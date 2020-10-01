Patna, Oct 1 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar stood at 92.72 per cent on Thursday, while 1370 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 1,84,275 in the state, health department bulletin said.

Bihar reported two fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 906.

Keeping up the momentum of higher number of tests for the virus, the state examined a total of 1,20,371 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Over 73.86 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, the bulletin added.

The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar has been 90 plus for nearly past 10 days.

A total of 1242 people have recovered from the contagion disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,70,867, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently 92.72 per cent, it said. The recovery rate was 92.74 per cent Wednesday. The state has 12,502 active cases of coronavirus at present.

Of the two fatalities, one each was reported from Patna and Araria, the bulletin said adding that Patna has so far reported 213 deaths from COVID casualties in the state.

Among the prominent districts, Bhagalpur reported second highest 62 deaths from COVID, followed by Gaya (45), Nalanda (39), Munger, Rohtas and East Champaran (36 each), Bhojpur (33), Muzaffarpur and Saran (32 each), Vaishali (31), Samastipur (29), it said.

Out of 1370 new confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 259 cases followed by Rohtas (96), East Champaran (80), Saharsa (46), Gopalganj and Jamui (43 each), Madhepura and Madhubani (42 each).

Patna district has registered the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 28,143 followed by Muzaffarpur at 8346, and Bhagalpur at 7453.

Begusarai, Madhubani, East Champaran, Purnea and Nalanda have reported over 6,000 cases besides five districts reported more than 5,000 cases.

