India News | Recruitment Scheme Announced by JK Admin to Fast Track Implementation of New Domicile Regime: NC

Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) The National Conference on Friday described the "accelerated recruitment" scheme announced by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to fill up 10,000 vacancies at different levels as "more of a design to fast track" the implementation of the new domicile regime than to provide any relief to the unemployed youth of the union territory.

It said the people have no reason to welcome the recruitment drive as 10,000 identified vacancies to be filled up exclusively by the state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir would now be thrown open to thousands of non-state subjects claiming domicile status under "vague, open-ended and ambiguous provisions of the order and procedure made under a law of questioned validity".

"The domicile regime therefore would not only prejudicially affect the employment rights of local unemployed youth but result in upswing in the unemployment graph in Jammu and Kashmir. The promise to extend benefit under 'accelerated recruitment' to some weaker sections in absence of constitutional and statutory backing will remain to be fulfilled," NC MP Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi said in a statement.

He said the "accelerated recruitment" scheme is "more of a design to fast track" the implementation of the new domicile regime than to provide any relief to thousands of unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Masoodi said, "The J&K Reorganization Act 2019, whereby the state of Jammu and Kashmir with Constitution of its own has been fragmented and downgraded, is unconstitutional for the reasons time and again spelt out and also agitated before the apex court."

"So, the domicile regime comprising of J&K Reorganization (Adaptation of State Laws) Order 2020, J&K Civil Service (Decentralization And Recruitment) 2020 and J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020, framed under the Act is unconstitutional and so are all the consequential steps taken in furtherance of the regime," the NC leader said.

He said the central government and the J and K administration are, in terms of the constitutional scheme and out of deference to the top constitutional court, required to desist from implementing a "constitutionally suspect law, under judicial scrutiny".

"It is stated that exercising powers under a law facing serious constitutional challenge would amount to an effort to pre-empt the final outcome of the proceedings," the Member of Parliament from south Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency said.

Masoodi asked the J-K administration to regularise the most deserving amongst the 60,000 daily-rated, consolidated and contractual employees instead of implementing a "constitutionally suspect law" facing a serious challenge before the Supreme Court.

He also asked the Centre to "take cognisance of the ground situation and undo the 5th August (last year) decision that events have proven neither to be in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir nor the country".

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has notified over 10,000 posts for accelerated recruitment at all levels -- doctors, vets, panchayat accounts assistants and Class-IV employees.

The accelerated recruitment process shall be started with Class IV vacancies and it has already identified 7,052 Class-IV vacant posts at the UT, divisional and district cadre levels in various departments of the government.

