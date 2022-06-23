New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Voters registered for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll on Thursday were in for a surreal experience as they received a red carpet entry to tidy polling stations decked up with balloons.

The voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.

Several of the polling stations had temporary tents and seating arrangement for senior citizens outside.

One such polling station at New Rajendra Nagar was 'Pink' with an all-women team, while another in the locality's R-Block had physically-disabled members handling the affairs.

The voters appreciated the initiatives and dubbed them "quite empowering".

"All the arrangements are beautifully done. It is pleasing to the eyes, a completely surreal experience. There are balloons. Volunteers are really helpful. Casting votes has become all the more interesting. A booth is manned by women and it is quite empowering," a voter said.

"Very good arrangements. We are feeling like VIPs on red carpets and everybody is helping us out. Volunteers are assisting the old people. The polling booth is decorated very well as if there is a party," another voter said.

Wheelchairs for the disabled were stationed at the entry points of these stations. Moreover, the Election Commission had arranged pick-up and drop facilities for the elderly voters.

"My family members cast their votes in the morning. I was the only one left. This pickup and drop facility was of a great help. Such initiatives help voters and should continue. Moreover, I have problems with my knees due to old age. The volunteers came and helped me get inside the booth in a wheelchair," 81-year-old Savita said.

What impressed Rekha, 24, a resident of Naraina, is the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"So many people came without masks, they were provided with masks and gloves and social distancing was maintained. The booths were clean. Even outside, police were asking people to wear masks," she said.

Dhani, 19, a first-time voter, who cast her vote at a polling station in Inder Puri was astounded after seeing the arrangement.

"I used to think the booths were like typical government offices. But the arrangement here was quite good. Balloons were put up at the booth. Everybody was quite friendly and I saw volunteers assisting people. So it felt nice," Dhani said.

Rajinder Nagar bypoll is largely being seen as a battle between a confident Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a spirited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP's Durgesh Pathak is likely to have a close contest with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area. The Congress fielded former councillor Prem Lata.

