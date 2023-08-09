Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the grievances of the dependents of deceased, serving and ex-servicemen should be redressed immediately.

The CM added a dedicated portal should be prepared for such cases and it should be integrated with the IGRS.

Also Read | Disease X: CEPI Partners with Pune-Based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to Develop mRNA Vaccine Tech Against Deadly Virus.

While reviewing the Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Department on Tuesday, the chief minister directed officials to fill the vacant posts in the Sainik Welfare Department as soon as possible.

The CM stressed that the dependents of the fallen soldiers should be employed as soon as possible.

Also Read | PV Narasimha Rao Believed BJP Leader Vijaya Raje Scindia’s Assurance on Babri Masjid Against Ministers’ Advice, Says Sharad Pawar.

Explaining the importance of Zilla Sainik Bandhu intiative, the chief minister said the committee would prove to be very helpful in "solving the problems of our soldiers".

"Its meeting should be held regularly every month. The Police Captain should also be present in the meeting along with the District Magistrate," CM Yogi was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The CM said Uttar Pradesh is the only state to give ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the dependents of soldiers, who attained martyrdom securing the country's borders. He directed that there should not be any delay in giving this amount, the statement informed.

CM Adityanath also directed that roads and Amrit Sarovars in rural and urban areas should be named after soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. He also stressed the need to increase the amount of Rs 30,000 given for the marriage of the daughters of the personnel employed in the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Welfare Corporation, as well as to link the children of martyrs, serving and ex-servicemen to Abhyudaya coaching, the statement added.

Reviewing the works of the Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Department in another meeting, the chief minister said models should be prepared for building stadiums in districts. He said it should be ensured that there is one stadium in each district of the state. “If land is available in the district, encourage entrepreneurs to get the stadium built on the PPP model," he said.

He directed officials of the Chief Minister's Department to have a mini stadium built in every block and ensure that a playground in the village is linked with the Mathrubhumi scheme. The CM said sports activities should be encouraged in villages so that the youth from rural areas can mark positive strides as they go along in line, the statement informed further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)