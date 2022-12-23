New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday highlighted the advantages of reducing levels in decision-making and said that it will only improve efficiency besides saving precious time in taking decisions in public interest.

Speaking during a workshop on ‘good governance practices', as a part of the ongoing Good Governance Week (from 19th to 25th December), he said that good governance is all about improving outcome and ensuring deliverables while trusting citizens.

Gauba said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for concerted efforts towards making a new India by 2047, and, it is possible through good governance only.

He said that good governance provides greater efficiency, people-friendly government and higher level of transparency, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

He said, Prime Minister Modi has articulated his vision of good governance, which includes 'minimum government, maximum governance' and whole of government approach.

Gauba said that in last few years, more than 3,500 minor violations have been decriminalised and this is also part of the good governance, which includes trusting the citizens.

He emphasised on delayering, delegation of power and digitalisation in governance.

The cabinet secretary also advocated increased use of e-office 7.0 and listed its benefits for the ministries/ departments and said that though its adoption has increased significantly, remaining ministries/departments must start using it for greater benefits.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas said, ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' 2022 is a nation-wide campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery which is being held in all districts, states, and Union territories of India.

Over 700 district collectors are participating in this special campaign.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law & Justice in its 121st report commended the phenomenal success of last year's Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore campaign and recommended that such campaigns should be held more frequently, the statement said.

