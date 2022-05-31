Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Arun Singh wrote to party leader and MP Dilip Ghosh asking him to "refrain from going to media or any public forum", about his fellow colleagues either in state of West Bengal or anywhere else as it has "anguished" the state party leaders and also caused "embarrassment" to Central leadership.

According to the letter, the MP has been warned before to be cautious in his dealings with the media.

The letter states, "This was pointed to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note. In a recent interview, your comments in the electronic media and perhaps on other forums have been openly critical of senior state functionaries. Such comments will only hurt and harm the party and negate your own hard work in the past."

"Such statements coming from a person of your stature a National Vice President may create deep disaffection, unrest, and alienation among party ranks, which given the norms of political behavior and conduct is unacceptable. The national leadership of BJP is deeply concerned at issuance of such statements through the media," the letter further read.

The letter was issued on the instructions of Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda.

The Central leadership asked the Medinipur MP "to be more discreet in dealings with the print, electronic, other media or any other public fora". (ANI)

