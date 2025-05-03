Farrukhabad (UP), May 2 (PTI) As authorities across India step up measures to trace and repatriate Pakistani nationals in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, a case has resurfaced in which five Pakistani citizens registered to be living in Farrukhabad district have become "untraceable" for decades, officials said.

The "missing" individuals -- two men and three women -- were last accounted for around half a century ago, they said.

Acknowledging the matter, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said, "Five Pakistani citizens have gone missing in the district for the past four to five decades. The government has already been informed about this."

Sources identified the missing individuals as Khatun Begum and Abdul Saajish, reportedly from Ataipur Jadid village; Firoza and Babban Khan from the Mohalla Gadi area; and Mukhtar Jahan of Bajaria.

All five reportedly entered India and registered their presence in the district between 1970 and 1980, the sources said.

Soon after the April 22 massacre in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the Union government announced revoking visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states, were killed in the deadly assault.

Efforts to locate the “missing' Pakistani nationals in Farrukhabad have been going on for nearly 30 years, with the local administration scouring old records and making inquiries in their last known locations.

However, no leads have emerged thus far, prompting the local intelligence unit to formally conclude that no Pakistani national currently resides in the district.

The decades-old case resurfaced during the latest round of verification after the government stepped up measures to deport Pakistani nationals living in the country following the Pahalgam attack.

