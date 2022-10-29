Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Registration of Global Hospital and Trauma Center has been cancelled on the basis of the recommendation given by the inquiry committee after physical verification of the hospital, informed Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer on Saturday.

The committee arrived at a decision after going through the inspection/examination of the records received from the hospital administration, added the Chief Medical Officer.

Earlier on October 21, a private hospital in Prayagraj was sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died CMO ordered a probe after the patient died.

In the probe, some irregularities were found. It has been sealed till probe is completed, Additional CMO had said. (ANI)

