New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Railway Board has informed that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to August 12.

Also, it has been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from July 1 to August 12 also stands cancelled, it stated.

Railway Board stated that Special Rajdhani and Special Mail/Express train services started from May 12 and June 1 respectively shall, however, continue to operate. (ANI)

