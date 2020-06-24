New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on the Congress' first family and its scion, stating that a "rejected and ejected dynasty" is not equal to the entire Opposition and relaunch of "the scion" for "nth time" can wait as it is a time for unity and solidarity.

"One 'royal' dynasty and their 'loyal' courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the Opposition asking questions to the Government," Nadda tweeted while hitting out at Congress.

"A rejected and rejected dynasty is not equal to the entire opposition. One dynasty's interests are not India's interests. Today, the nation is united&supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity&solidarity. Relaunch of 'the scion' for nth time can wait," he added.

Speaking about the recent all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India and China border tension, he said it is the Opposition's right to ask questions and while several opposition leaders fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead, only "one family" was exceptional.

"It is the Opposition's right to ask questions. The All-party Meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who?" he asked.

The BJP chief further shared an English daily's article titled 'When MK Naryanan stalled Siachen deal'.

MK Narayanan was the National Security Advisor during the UPA tenure.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Nadda said that Siachen glacier was almost gone due to the "misadventures of one dynasty".

"Due to the misadventures of one dynasty. We lost thousands of square kilometres of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them," he said.

The recent Galwan valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh claimed 20 lives of Indian Army personnel. (ANI)

