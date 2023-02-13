Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): After Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Centre's decision to constitute the Delimitation Commission for redrawing the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said she has been rejecting the Delimitation Commission from the beginning.

"We have been rejecting the Delimitation Commission from the beginning, we do not care whatever decision is there, we were never a part of the discussion. The act of reorganization, Article 370 is already pending in the Supreme Court, then how can we expect them to give a verdict on Delimitation Commission for redrawing the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory," the PDP chief told reporters here. In a reference to the Chief Justice of India, Mufti said, "CJI Chandrachud himself has said that our lower courts themselves feel scared to give bail. So if courts are afraid to announce bail, how can we expect them to give verdicts."

Also Read | Babul Supriyo, West Bengal Minister, Hospitalised After Complaining of Chest Pain.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the government's decision to constitute the delimitation commission for redrawing the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka said that it has not ruled upon the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019 which is pending before the apex court in the batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency, Web3 Sectors Need Significant International Collaboration for Effective Regulation, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Centre and Election Commission of India had defended the decision to conduct the delimitation exercise which extended the number of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court order came on a plea of two Srinagar residents Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Dr Mohammad Ayub Mattoo saying that contrary to the scheme of the Constitution, this delimitation exercise was carried out and alteration of boundaries and inclusion of extended areas could not be done.

The challenge is about the delimitation pursuant to the notifications of March 6, 2020, and March 3, 2021.

The plea sought a declaration that the increase in the number of seats from 107 to 114 (including 24 seats in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir is ultra vires the Constitutional Provisions such as Articles 81, 82, 170, 330, and 332 and Statutory Provisions, particularly under Section 63 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

It said that while Article 170 of the Constitution of India provides that the next delimitation in the country will be taken up after 2026, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been singled out.

The plea said that the last delimitation commission was set up on July 12, 2002, in the exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002, after the 2001 Census to carry out the exercise throughout the country and the commission had issued guidelines and methodology for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies vide letter dated July 5, 2004, along with the Constitutional and Legal Provisions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)