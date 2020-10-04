New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday reconstituted the coordination, manifesto, campaign and publicity committees of the Manipur unit of the party.

Senior party leader and in-charge of Manipur and Mizoram Bhakta Charan Das will be the chairman of the 14-member coordination committee. Senior party leaders, including former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, will be its members.

The Manipur assembly elections are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

The Pradesh Election Committee will be chaired by Manipur Congress chief M Okendro Singh and has 20 members besides the AICC in-charge for Manipur, AICC Secretary and heads of frontal organisations as its members.

The campaign committee will be headed by former chief minister O Ibobi Singh, while M Okendro will be its co-chairman. It will have 26 members.

The publicity committee for Manipur Congress will be chaired by K Ranjit Singh and will have Joykisan Singh as its co-chairman.

K Meghachandra Singh will be the chairman of the media coordination committee.

The election management committee will be headed by M Okendra Singh.

