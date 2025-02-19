BJP leader Rekha Gupta named as the Chief Minister of Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

She was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs on Wednesday.

Rekha Gupta has been elected from Shalimar Bagh and will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.

BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were present at the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs.

BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month and ousted Aam Aadmi Party from power.

All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow. (ANI)

