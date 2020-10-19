Aligarh (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Relatives of a missing woman staged a protest outside a police station here and vowed to intensify their agitation if cops failed to trace her within next two days.

The 22-year-old woman, a resident of a village under the Lodha police station here, had gone missing on September 25.

Also Read | How to Create Google 'People Cards' in Four Simple Steps.

Despite extensive efforts, police are still to get any clue to her disappearance, cops said, adding that a youth was detained for questioning but his interrogation led to nowhere.

The woman's relatives, accompanied by villagers, told reporters that they have given police an ultimatum to trace her within 48 hours or else they will intensify their agitation.

Also Read | Malabar 2020: Australia Will Join India, Japan and US in the Naval Exercise, Says Defence Ministry.

The protesters called off their agitation for now after they were assured that efforts will be intensified to trace the woman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)