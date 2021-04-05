New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) With Delhi witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to relax the norms for opening vaccination centres and lift the age criterion for getting inoculated.

He reiterated the Delhi government can vaccinate all the residents of the city within three months if the necessary permissions are granted by the Centre.

Delhi recorded over 4,000 COVID 19 positive cases and 21 deaths due to the virus on Sunday.

"The increased transmission of Corona across the country has presented a new concern and challenge, we will have to move the vaccination campaign more rapidly," Kejriwal wrote to the Prime Minister.

"If the rules for opening new centers are simplified and everyone is allowed to vaccinate, then the Delhi government will be able to vaccinate all Delhi residents in three months, Delhi government is fully prepared for it," he said.

Kejriwal expressed faith in the Prime Minister and hoped that he will look into his concerns and respond affirmatively.

"The rapid spread of infection amid immunization campaigns suggest that we must move the vaccination campaign forward in a more swift manner," he said.

According to Central government instructions, vaccination centers can be set up only at hospitals or dispensaries.

The vaccination drive in the last three months has shown that the vaccine is safe, Kejriwal said.

"It is, therefore, requested that this condition be removed so that vaccination centers can be setup on large scale at schools, community centers, and other places. Delhi government will ensure that all necessary precautions are taken," he said.

Further, he said vaccine should be made available to everyone by removing the age limit of 45 years and above.

"Except for those who cannot get vaccinated due to medical reasons, we should start vaccinating everyone. This will remove the hesitation among people and increase the number of those getting vaccinated," he claimed.

The Delhi Chief Minister in his letter to Modi also said it is a matter of great pride that India developed an effective vaccine in record time owing to the brilliant talent and hard work of its scientists, experts, and doctors in the global war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has earned great praise for Indian scientists, experts, and doctors from all over the world, Kejriwal said.

