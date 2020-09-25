Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Reliance Jio has partnered with Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, to launch India's first in-flight services for JioPostpaid Plus users allowing them to stay connected with voice and data services on flights while travelling abroad, a company statement said here on Friday.

According to the statement, the in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad for now and will be available for all Jio customers once the services are available in the Indian airspace.

"As the first Indian operator to launch an in-flight roaming bundle, this proposition further cements Jio's position as a market innovator and a technology leader, with a highly competitive offering that brings more value and a greater experience for its nearly 400 million-strong user base," said Reliance Jio statement.

Jio Director Akash Ambani said, "JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always."

The in-flight mobile service will be available for users at Rs 499 for 250 MB data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 messages for a day, while Rs 699 and Rs 999 packs include 500 MB data and 1 GB data respectively with 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 messages.

Kevin Rogers, Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, CEO AeroMobile, said, "We are pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of our connectivity services across India. With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst travelling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers." (ANI)

