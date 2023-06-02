Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday formally announced the commencement of the 350-year celebrations of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stated an official release.

As per the official release, the Maharashtra CM stated that the Cultural Affairs Department has been entrusted with collecting and collating literature, relics, and other things from the era of the Maratha warrior from across the world in a bid to propagate his ideas and beliefs and preserve his legacy.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took decisions in the interest of the common people. The Cultural Affairs Department of Maharashtra has been tasked with the project and has been asked to collect and collate literature and relics and other objects from that era, from across the world, to revive his thoughts and preserve his legacy for generations to come," the release quoted CM Shinde as saying.

It added that various programs would be organised to mark 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation Day celebrations by the state Cultural Affairs Department. The formal commencement of the anniversary happened at a function held at the Gateway of India and inaugurated by Chief Minister Shinde.

"The chief minister also inaugurated a Shivaji-era weapons exhibition during the function that was also attended by the state Minister for Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Sapna Mungantiwar, Director of Cultural Affairs Department Vibhishan Chavare, Director of Archeology Department Tejas Garge, Deputy Secretary Vilas Thorat, Srinivas Veerkar and Vineet Kuber," the release said.

It added that the celebrations were marked by the enactment of the Mahanatya: 'Janata Raja', which was presented live through an on-stage performance on the occasion. Chief Minister Shinde and Mungantiwar inspected the weapons display and were provided nuanced details and information related to the armaments from the Shiv Chhatrapati era.

A martial arts demonstration of the hand-to-hand combat skills used in the era gone by was also performed by the artists. The CM noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a very skilled organiser and administrator, the release said.

"This can be physically witnessed by visiting the forts built by Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Maharaj took care of the common people. 350 years have passed since his coronation day. Another grand function will be held at Raigad Fort on Friday, June 2. This is a moment of immense pride for Maharashtra," Shinde added.

According to the CMO release, Shinde also informed that various programs will be organised throughout the year to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. (ANI)

