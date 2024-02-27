New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Noted scholar David Frawley on Monday said, "a religion is not necessarily a dharma" while asserting that dharma means honouring one's duties the whole life and respecting the sacred in all.

Asked about the Ram temple in Ayodhya during an interaction with PTI Videos on the sidelines of an event here, he said, in today's world with so much conflicts, "We should welcome building a temple, rather than fighting with other people."

Also Read | PM Modi To Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three Space Infrastructure Projects Worth About Rs 1800 Crore on February 27.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at fostering a collaborative effort to advance the teachings and vision of philosopher and spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo, was signed between the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Auroville Foundation here in the presence of Frawley, member secretary of IGNCA Sachchidanand Joshi, and the Auroville Foundation's secretary Jayanti S Ravi, the IGNCA said in a statement.

Frawley discussed the idea of 'Ram Rajya' as not just a political ideology but as an awakening of spiritual and cultural consciousness, the statement said.

Also Read | Repeal of Muslim Marriage Act in Assam Aimed at Distancing Muslims From Their Religion, Says Asaduddin Owaisi.

At the event, Frawley delivered a keynote address, expressing his insights on India's cultures and traditions.

"India is in a state of cultural, economic, and spiritual awakening under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also emphasised India's rich artistic and spiritual heritage, highlighting the importance of nurturing and sharing these traditions globally, the IGNCA said.

In his interaction with PTI on the sidelines of the event held at the IGNCA here, he also spoke on Hinduism and dharma.

"Hindus never invaded any country, they never tried to convert the world according to their beliefs," he said.

He also said there is a difference between a religion and a dharma.

"First of all, a religion is not necessarily a dharma. Religion in the western world, had a different meaning, and it was basically arising from their understanding of monotheism," he added.

It wasn't based upon this universal 'dharmic' principles. For example, dharma is not something like a commandment, Frawley said, and cited the concept of 'ahimsa' (non-violence), which has a universal message of not harming any living being.

"We misinterpret these terms when we bring in ideas, where we simply equate dharma and religion, or dharma and other factors," he added.

He also posted on X about his idea of dharma.

"Dharma is true spiritual democracy. Dharma means honouring our duties to the whole of life and respecting the sacred in all. It gives us the right to worship the Divine in any name or form we wish and teaches us to recognise the same Self in all beings as Upanishads state," he posted.

On construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said, "First of all, we need to understand that you are talking about building a temple. You are not talking about invading a country. You are not talking about going after other people's beliefs. You are not talking about anything negative. You are talking about honouring a temple, and a temple that has a tradition of thousands of years...

"In the world today, there is so much conflict, we should welcome building a temple, rather than fighting with other people."

The consecration ceremony at the temple took place on January 22 with Prime Minister Modi participating in the rituals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)