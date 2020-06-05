India News | Religious Places, Shopping Malls in Guwahati Prepare to Reopen on June 8

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): Preparations to reopen shopping malls and religious places have started here in Guwahati amid the COVID-19 lockdown in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Centre has permitted the reopening of these places from June 8 in a phased manner."During the lockdown, only three persons were offering prayers in the mosque but now we are preparing to reopen the mosque as per the government's instruction," Arshad Ali, Rajdhani masjid committee member told ANI.

Amit Sharma, a priest at a temple in the city said, "We have sanitised the temple. We will allow only one devotee at a time after sanitisation. We will also maintain social distancing norms. As soon as the new guidelines (from State) are released for the religious places, we will reopen the temple accordingly."

Meanwhile, an employee at shopping mall Vaibhav Srivastav said: "We have around 600-700 employees working at the mall taking care of retail, security, cleaners, parking, IT, etc. It is good for us that after two months the government has decided to open the malls from June 8. We will be taking care of all necessary precautions measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued SOPs on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places and shopping malls.As per the Ministry's direction, entrance of malls and religious places to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions, only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed inside the premises and all persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks, among others. (ANI)

