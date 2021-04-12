Nanded, Apr 12 (PTI) The kin of a COVID-19 patient reached the Nanded collector's office on Monday urgently seeking Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, officials said.

One of the relatives of the patient, hailing from Kandhar taluka here, said the doctor had prescribed six Remedesivir injections but he could not get even one vial anywhere, and out of desperation made his way to the collectorate seeking help from the district's top official.

Speaking to PTI, Collector Vipin Itankar said, "I told the relative of the COVID-19 patient to go back to hospital and meet the doctor there. There is a crunch (of the drug) for sure but there is no need to panic."

