India News | 'Remedy for Crisis Could Wait, but Melody for Meloni Can't': Priyank Kharge Slams PM Modi; Calls Him 'self Obsessed Influencer'

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, accusing him of prioritising "content" over pressing national issues and calling him a "self-obsessed influencer."

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "A remedy for the energy and economic crisis could wait. But Melody for Ms. Meloni can't be late."

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Referring to the viral "Melodi" trend, the Congress leader said, "Imagine this. In the middle of discussing critical bilateral issues and matters of foreign policy, PM @narendramodi must have thought: 'Hey, let me carry a pack of Melody chocolates with me on my official visit. Will make for great content.'"

This remark comes after PM Modi's widely discussed interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit, where he gifted her a packet of "Melody" toffees, sparking online reactions around the popular "Melodi" trend.

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Kharge further alleged that the Prime Minister's actions were a distraction from "real issues" facing the country. He alleged the move was aimed at diverting public attention.

"He thought this silly reel will divert people's attention from the real issues. But the real joke is on all of us. The country needed a serious Prime Minister. A statesman. Instead, we got a self obsessed influencer," Kharge added.

https://x.com/priyankkharge/status/2057038566082138547?s=48

The attack on the government comes over the ongoing surge in fuel prices and inflation. On Tuesday, in Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

In Mumbai witnessed a hike of 91 paise in petrol prices, taking it to Rs 107.59 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices surged by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Kolkata recorded a 96-paise increase in petrol prices, pushing rates to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre.This marks the second fuel price increase in less than a week.

Earlier, the Centre had increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15.

The hikes come amid rising global crude oil prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route.

Brent crude prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel following tensions arising from the US-Israel-Iran conflict that began earlier this year.

On Thursday, PM Modi returned to Delhi after concluding his five-nation visit to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

During the Italy visit, India and Italy elevated bilateral ties to a "Special Strategic Partnership." The two leaders discussed cooperation in sectors including trade, defence, science and technology, connectivity, education, energy and artificial intelligence.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed during the visit in areas including defence, mobility, agriculture, connectivity and critical technologies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)