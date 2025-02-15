Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi presided over the Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Noida Shaheed Smarak on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

The event was marked by the presence of the President AWWA, Sunita Dwivedi, as well as distinguished veterans, dignitaries, and members of the local community.

Built to honour the men and women of the Defence Services who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, Noida Shaheed Smarak stands as a symbol of pride and reverence.

Since its consecration on April 13, 2002, the memorial has showcased iconic military artefacts--vintage air defence guns, naval surface-to-air missiles, and a model of an active warship--underscoring its status as the first Tri-Service memorial raised by a township to honour its war dead.

During the ceremony, the COAS addressed the gathering, acknowledging the sacrifices of the fallen and commending the efforts behind the Noida Shaheed Smarak. He expressed gratitude to the civil administration and local community for their unwavering support and highlighted the role of veterans as custodians of the nation's proud military legacy.

General Upendra Dwivedi reaffirmed the Army's commitment to veterans' welfare, urging continued recognition of their contributions and ensuring their voices are heard. He emphasised the importance of mentoring future generations and aligning collective efforts with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

He also released the "Souvenir-2025," commemorating the Shaheeds and highlighting the rich history of the memorial.

Following the formal proceedings, the COAS interacted with the Next of Kin of the fallen heroes, offering heartfelt appreciation for their immense sacrifice.

A wreath-laying procession and a two-minute silence further underscored the solemnity of the occasion.

The Noida Shaheed Smarak continues to be a focal point of national remembrance by hosting events such as the Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony, Dedication Day, and Vijay Divas, thereby preserving the legacy of those who laid down their lives in service to the nation. (ANI)

