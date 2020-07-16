Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Many remote villages in the Kellar area of South Kashmir's Shopian district received electricity connection after almost seventy years.

The electricity has now reached the people of these remote villages of the Shopian district under a centrally sponsored scheme.

"We had heard of electricity, but we were enslaved for way too long. We have a new life after 70 years, now that we have access to electricity and our children can now take benefits of this electricity in the education sector," a villager said.

"These remote areas of Kellar Shopian were un-electrified villages and under centrally sponsored 'Saubhagya scheme' we have built five transformers and later commissioned them within seven days and power supply was given to these villages of Kellar Shopian," the Assistant Executive Engineer, Power Development Department (PDD) Farooq Ahmad said.

The local villagers appreciated this step taken by the Centre and district administration. (ANI)

