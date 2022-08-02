New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party member Tuesday urged the government in Lok Sabha to rename nilgai as 'Jangli Ghoda' (wild horse).

It is illegal to kill nilgai until it is declared a vermin by a state government. Nilgai is the largest Asian antelope.

Participating in a debate on the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill 2021, S T Hasan raised the issue of monkeys destroying crops in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

Hindu sentiment and faith is attached with the monkey that destroys sugarcane crop, he said.

There should be order to capture wild pigs and nilgai for saving crops, he said.

Besides, the government should consider changing the name of nilgai to 'Jangli Ghoda' or wild horse.

Janardan Mishra (BJP) too raised the issue of nilgai and wild pigs destroying crops. He urged the government to provide adequate compensation to farmers if their crops are destroyed by wild animals.

On the issue of Human-wildlife conflict, Hasnain Masoodi (National Conference) said there is a need to focus on the issue as many people have lost their lives.

