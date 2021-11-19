New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra on Friday said the announcement of rolling back of farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "victory of farmers" and also of his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who "has been fighting the cause day and night."

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "It is a victory of the farmers and also of my wife because I know the amount of effort she has made. She has worked day and night for the farmers. From my end, I have been sending food to them (farmers) since November, last year. They have been on the streets. Wherever I have driven, farmers came running to my car with a hope that somebody can hear them and hear their woes."

He further said that Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's appeal not to vacate the protest site is because farmers do not have faith in the government.

"Tikait ji asked farmers not to move because they do not believe the government. Will these laws be taken back? I know Priyanka and Rahul stood by farmers and Congress stood by them and it is their victory," he added.

However, Vadra called the announcement as a sop given just before the elections for political gains.

Vadra hopes that the decision to repeal the farm laws would be implemented at the earliest.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti announced that the government has decided to repeal all the three controversial farm laws in the upcoming winter session of parliament.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh."

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

Meanwhile, farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait has said that the protests will not be withdrawn till the three laws are actually repealed by the Parliament. (ANI)

