Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Congress National Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil on Friday criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over the recurring incidents of rape in the state, following the arrest of the accused on Friday involved in the rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at the Swargate depot in Pune.

Speaking to ANI, Congress National Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said, "Such incidents, happening again and again, reveal the failure of the government. A fake encounter was done in the Badlapur case. The High Court also made an observation. It is a failure of the government that it is unable to provide security to women."

He further stated that the government has failed to ensure women's safety and adequately address such situations.The accused in the Pune rape incident, who was detained by a team of the Pune Crime Branch from a village in Shirur Tehsil of Pune district, has now been formally arrested, Pune Police said on Friday.

The accused allegedly approached the victim, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot, where he allegedly raped her.

DCP Smarthana Patil, Zone 2, Pune City Police, stated that the accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, has been formally arrested.

The accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away.

Meanwhile, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered an immediate security audit of all bus stands and depots across the state. As per a release issued on Thursday, the minister has also instructed that all registered buses parked at bus stations and depots and vehicles seized by transport offices be removed by April 15. (ANI)

