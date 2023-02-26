New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Describing 'waste to wealth' as an important dimension of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, called on fellow citizens to take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth bags.

In his 98th 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi said Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has changed the meaning of public participation (jan bhagidaari) in the country.

In 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister mentioned the cleanliness campaign by the youth of Haryana.

He said, "There is a village in Haryana called Dulhedi. The youth here decided that Bhiwani city has to be made exemplary in terms of cleanliness. They formed an organisation called Yuva Swachhta Evam Janseva Samiti. The youth associated with this committee reach Bhiwani at 4 in the morning. Together, they run cleanliness drives at different places in the city. These people have so far cleared tons of garbage from different areas of the city."

Prime Minister Modi further mentioned Kamala Moharana, a resident of Odisha's Kendrapada district who runs a self-help group.

He said the women of this self-help group make things like baskets and mobile stands from milk pouches and other plastic packing materials.

"'Waste to wealth' is also an important dimension of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This is becoming a good source of income for them along with ensuring cleanliness. If we take a resolution, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India. At least, we all should take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth bags," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further spoke about Indian toys and story-telling forms in 'Mann ki Baat'.He said citizens have made 'Mann Ki Baat' a wonderful platform for public participation.

He said, "In Mann ki Baat, we referred to Indian toys. My fellow citizens have promoted it as well, and they did so readily. Nowadays, Indian toys have become a such craze that their demand has increased even in foreign countries. When we spoke of the Indian genre of story-telling in 'Mann ki Baat, their fame also reached far and wide. People started getting attracted to the Indian story-telling genre more and more."

Extending good wishes to countrymen for Holi, PM Modi urged that the festival be celebrated with the resolve of 'Vocal for Local'.

"Holi is just a few days away. I would like to wish a happy Holi to all of you. We have to celebrate our festival with the resolve of 'Vocal for Local'. Do not forget to share your experiences with me as well," said PM Modi.

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with countrymen. (ANI)

