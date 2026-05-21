India News | 'Replenish Electrolytes, Not Just Water': AIIMS Doctor Warns as Heatwave Intensifies

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): AIIMS Delhi doctor warned that the ongoing intense heatwave conditions could significantly increase the risk of heatstroke, dehydration and severe electrolyte imbalance, urging people to take strict precautions as rising temperatures may turn life-threatening if ignored.

The warning comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh, with similar conditions likely in several other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.

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Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Dr Neeraj Nishchal, Additional Professor in the Department of Medicine said, "As the heat increases, the sweetening process in the body increases. This leads to dehydration. You feel thirsty, and if you don't pay attention to this, the most important thing is that along with this sweat, our electrolytes, especially sodium, also begin to decrease."

He cautioned that simple hydration is not enough, adding, "Whether they drink lemonade, coconut water, or ORS, they must be very careful to replenish their electrolytes along with water."

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Strongly advising against alcohol consumption in hot weather, he said, "Alcohol should be completely avoided. So, if anyone says that drinking chilled beer can beat the heat, I'd say they're wrong."

Highlighting the possible medical complications, Dr Nishchal warned, "If we still don't pay attention, other organs, especially the kidneys and heart, begin to shut down, and if you don't pay attention, it can prove fatal."

He also urged people to take preventive steps while stepping outdoors, saying, "Whenever you go out in the sun, use an umbrella, use a hat so that you can avoid any problem caused by direct sunlight."

Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded its first major heatstroke case of the summer season after a 24-year-old man, who was travelling by train, was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday.

The patient was immediately admitted to the hospital's emergency care facility, where a dedicated heatwave clinic initiated intensive life-saving treatment protocols to stabilise his condition and reduce dangerously elevated internal body temperature. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)