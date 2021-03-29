Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo has sent a report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the derogatory remarks made by DMK leader A Raja against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The report is based on the inputs given by district election officials and the poll body will decide on further action against Raja.

Chennai Police booked A Raja for making derogatory remarks against Palaniswami. Speaking during the poll campaign at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Raja had said: "While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. A doctor from Delhi, Prime Minister Modi is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand."

Raja had apologised for making an objectionable comment about Palaniswami and his mother."In Cuddalore yesterday, I explained that I did not speak ill about Edappadi K Palaniswami or his mother. I did so as I am the 8th child of my mother. I came to know through media that CM was hurt. I apologise for the speech which was taken out of context," Raja said.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

