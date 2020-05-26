India News | Reports Claiming Massive Train Delays Are Untrue: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that reports claiming Shramik trains taking 7 to 9 days to reach their destinations were "baseless, false and completely motivated" and "damage the huge efforts" that railway employees are making to facilitate the movement of migrant workers.

He said railway employees were working day and night to run the trains.

"Reports that trains are taking 7 days to 9 days are baseless, false and are completely motivated to damage the huge effort that my railway employees working day and night without sleep. Employees are making efforts to facilitate the movement of the migrants," Goyal told ANI.

"A total of 3,265 trains have been sent until yesterday. Almost all trains up to May 23 have reached their destination. One or two trains going far away into the northeast are still on the run. Of May 24, where we sent 238 trains, most will reach (their destinations) today evening. Now that long journey time is over," he added.

Goyal, however, said that there were some incidents of train delay but it was not caused by Railways.

"There were some incidents of train delay and I am sorry for that. The matter was not in our hands and states like Maharashtra delayed the trains from the source. Hence, we have to do the diversions and trains get delayed to reach their destinations on time," he said.

He said there is criticism of the railways for delays but there is need to realise that "it is difficult for us to manage everything".

"We are ensuring continuous transport of foodgrains, coal and other essential materials. Some times because of this and delay of the train from the source station, we have to divert some trains due to congestion. I appeal to all the states to cooperate with us. We will provide all the facilities," he said.

Special trains are being arranged to send stranded migrant workers across the country to their destinations. The country is in the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

