Panaji (Goa) [India], October 20 (ANI): Representatives of Goan Public Works Department (PWD)/WRD contractors met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday to thank him for the decision taken in the recent Cabinet meeting.

Key highlights of amendments to "Rules of Enlistment of Contractors in PWD/WRD, 2020" include--amendments are made in "Rules of Enlistment of Contractors in PWD/WRD, 2020" to encourage and safeguard the interests of local PWD/WRD contractors in Goa.

The new "Rules of Enlistment of Contractors in PWD/WRD, 2020" were framed by taking the base of specifications of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and due to this, for the purpose of enlistment, there were conditions which would have resulted in local Goan contractor losing their Licenses. CM after studying the matter decided to use the rules of enlistment of the Central Public Works Department, as this would work in safeguarding the interests of local contractors.

As per MORTH specifications, it was mandatory to acquire machinery. However, looking at the annual quantum of work offered to our fellow Goan contractors, it was not at all possible for them to afford to fulfill these conditions. This would have further resulted in heavy loss to local Goan contractors, To resolve this problem, it was decided to use CPWD Enlistment Rules 2019 as a base for Goa Enlistment Rules 2020. With these amendments, it is ensured that no local contractor gets affected.

The amount Solvency Certificate required for obtaining new/upgraded enlistment as well as renewal of enlistment has been brought down to make it affordable to local contractors.

Five years of continuous domicile in Goa has been made mandatory for Civil Engineer who wants to either get enlisted as a contractor or who desires to be a partner in a firm enlisted as a contractor in Goa PWD/WRD. This will ensure preference to the local Goan engineer.

In long term, these amendments will result in more and more local individuals coming up as entrepreneurs in the Government contract business.

These amendments also ensure commitment to "Vocal For Local" by the Government of Goa under the leadership of Chief Minister Sawant. (ANI)

