New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Tableau participating in this year's Republic Day parade will showcase the Chandrayaan-3 as its primary highlight.

The tableau features the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and its successful landing on the south pole of the moon. It also highlights the landing point, which was named Shiv Shakti Point.

Also Read | Manoj Jarange Patil Padayatra: Bombay High Court Refuses To Restrain Maratha Quota Activist From Entering Mumbai.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's south pole on August 23, 2023, making India the first country to have achieved the historic feat.

In a stellar display of prowess, India soared to new heights in 2023 with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Greenlights Rs 8,500 Crore Scheme To Propel Coal, Lignite Gasification Projects in Move Toward Clean Energy.

Among other feats, India now aims for are the Gaganyaan Mission in 2024-2025, setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035, and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the event.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is set to visit India as a Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day, will arrive in Jaipur on January 25 and will begin his visit by touring Amber Fort.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)