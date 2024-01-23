New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The winners of the National School Band Competition, which was jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi as part of Republic Day celebrations 2024, have been announced.

While schools in Odisha and Rajasthan secured the top spots in the Pipe Band Girls & Pipe Band Boys categories respectively, Kerala and Sikkim schools bagged the best Brass Band Girls & Brass Band Boys awards.

In the Pipe Band Boys category, PM SHRI School JawaharNavodaya Vidyalaya, Suratgarh, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, bagged the first prize.

In the Pipe Band category for girls, Droupadi Girls High School, Nishaposi, Mayurbhanj, Odisha got the first prize.

St. Teresa's Higher Secondary School, Kannur, Kerala got the first prize in the category for Brass Band Girls. In the category of boys, Govt. Sr. Secondary School, West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim got the first prize.

The Pipe Band Boys category for the boys, Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential School, Arugolanu, West Godavari; Govt. Mizo High School, Aizawl, Mizoram;Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ashok Vihar, North Delhi got the second, third and the Consolation prizes respectively.

Pipe Band Girls category, ShriSwaminarayanKanyaVidyaMandir, Bhuj, Gujarat;PM SHRI KendriyaVidyalaya MEG & Centre, St. Johns Road Sivan Chetty Garden, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Queen Mary's School, Tis Hazari, New Delhi got the second, third and the Consolation prizes respectively.

Brass Band Boys category, Amalorpavan Higher Secondary School, Vanarapet, Pondicherry, Puducherry; Don Bosco High School & Junior College, Vikhroli, Mumbai, Maharashtra; DAV Public School, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh got the second, third and the Consolation prizes respectively.

Brass Band Girls category, City Montessori School, Kanpur Road Campus, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh; St. Xavier's Higher Secondary School,Pathaliaghat, Sepahijala, Tripura; Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh got the second, third and the Consolation prizes respectively.

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar gave away the cash prizes to the winners along with a trophy, and certificates. The jury appointed by the Ministry of Defence, which included members from each wing of the Armed Forces, selected the winners of the competition upon the culmination of the grand finale held on January 21 & 22, 2024.

In addition to the participating teams, there was a special performance by Government Sardar Patel Senior Secondary School, Kalpeni, Lakshadweep.

The competition was organised at three levels viz. State, Zonal and conducted by all the States/Union Territories (UTs) for all schools (CBSE, ICSE, KVS, NVS, and Sainik schools etc). Four hundred and eighty-six (486) teams, comprising 12,857 children, participated at the State-Level Competition, while 73 teams of 2,002 children took part at the Zonal Level. Four hundred and fifty-seven (457) students of schools from 15 States/Union Territories took part in the Grand Finale. This competition was aimed at rejuvenating the spirit of patriotism and unity amongst children in schools throughout the country and motivating them on the path of holistic education. (ANI)

