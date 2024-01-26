New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force women band contingent marches at Kartaya Path led by Constable Sosa Alpaben. The band consisting of 100 women personnel that played the tune, 'Desh Ke Hum Hai Rakshak during the Republic Day Parade.

The CRPF has the distinction of raising one of the first Women Band Contingents.

Following the band is a Women's contingent from CRPF 'Peacekeepers of the Nation' led by Assistant Commandant Megha Nair, 234 Battalion, Visakhapatnam.

The Force has the distinction of raising the first-ever women-armed police battalion in the world.

Constable Kamlesh Kumari was conferred Ashok Chakra's highest peacetime award for gallantry for her supreme sacrifice while responding to the Parliament Attack.

CRPF Women Contingent consists of 148 Women drawn from units deployed in various parts of the country for anti-insurgency, anti-naxal and Law and Order duties and depicts a mini India as it consists of Mahila personnel from all parts of the Country.

Repulsion of Chinese aggression by the CRPF at Hot Springs Ladakh on October 21, 1959, is celebrated as the Police Commemoration Day.

Their Gallantry also includes the repulsion of the full Pakistani Infantry Brigade at Sardar Post, Rann of Kuchh in April 1965, Fidayin Attacks on the Parliament in 2001 and Ayodhya Ram Janam Bhoomi in 2005.

The Force has a long history of valour and sacrifice since 1939 when it was Crown Representative Police and has earned 2,553 medals.

They have displayed the finest professionalism as part of IPKF in Sri Lanka, in CICT/Ops Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions.

CRPF is the largest Para Military Force in the world having 246 battalions with over 3.24 lakh personnel.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

