Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto of removing "unconstitutional religion-based reservations", Congress leader and former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday that reservations are there all over India and you have to give a reservation.

BJP in its manifesto said that it will remove unconstitutional religion-based reservations and provide this to OBCs, SCs and STs.

"Every party gives their own manifesto but I don't think that is workable (removing reservation) to be very honest. The reservations are there all over India, you have to give a reservation," Mohammad Azharuddin told ANI.

Notably, the Congress has fielded Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills in the upcoming assembly polls.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP manifesto in Hyderabad and said that the assurances made in the manifesto are 'PM Modi guarantee' to the public.

According to the party's manifesto, BJP has decided to officially commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17th every year.

"We will observe August 27 as Razakar Horrors Remembrance Day to pay homage to the martyrs of Bairanpally and Parkal. Further, on assuming office, will establish a museum and a memorial in Hyderabad, to document the brave struggle of the people of Telangana against the Razakars and the Nizams," BJP manifesto read.

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted Congress and said that they were always against giving statehood to Telangana.

"This manifesto is PM Modi's guarantee to Telangana. When Atal Ji was PM, three states were formed, and no violence happened. Congress always rejected the statehood demand of Telangana and for their own poll benefits, they formed Telangana in a rush. They were never in support of Telangana," he said.

BJP in its manifesto said that on assuming power it will appoint a commission of enquiry headed by a retired supreme court judge to probe into all corruption allegations including the Kaleshwaram and Dharani scams and other financial irregularities committed by the incumbent BRS Government.

"Here KCR is spending Telangana's money and there Congress is spending Karnataka's money. It's not our policy. We only contest and win elections on the basis of agenda," Amit Shah said.

Reiterating the poll promise of installing a Chief Minister from the backward community if it is voted to power in its election campaigning in the state, the party in its manifesto said, "Channelizing the aspirations of 52 percent of the marginalised sections and providing real social justice and take care of all the people and ensure their development, the BJP will appoint Telangana's first Chief Minister from the BCs (Backward Classes)."

Focusing on the prices of petrol, the BJP in its manifesto said that it will reduce VAT to bring down inflation and give respite to the common people. BJP has also promised to purchase the entire rice produced in Telangana and will provide Rs 3,100 MSP on Paddy and the required Market Intervention Fund for turmeric.

"The National Turmeric Board that has been established by the Modi Government will support turmeric farmers to bring about value addition such that the export of turmeric gets a fillip. We will establish processing centres to boost employment generation," the manifesto read.

"Free crop insurance to farmers through PM Fasal Bima Yojana. Provide 4 Gas cylinders free of cost annually to Ujjwala beneficiaries," it added.

Party further stated that it will provide free laptops for girl students who are entering undergraduate degree or professional college courses.

"Aada-Bidda Barosa fixed Deposit by the Government at the time of birth of a newborn girl child so that Rs. 2,00,000 can be redeemed at the age of 21," the manifesto read adding that loans to Women Self Help groups (SHGs) will be provided loans at an interest rate of 1 per cent.

Putting emphasis on the government recruitment exams in the state, BJP said that TSPSC State Recruitment exams including Group 1 and Group 2 exams in a transparent and time-bound manner of 6 months.

BJP said that there will be formation of a Committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to consolidate and harmonise various personal laws.

BJP also assured to provide coverage of Rs 10 lakh per eligible family per annum for secondary and tertiary care across public and private hospitals. BJP also said that it will provide Free Ram Mandir and Kashi Yatra for senior citizens. Free Desi milk-yielding cows will be given to willing small and marginal farmers, and free annual health checkups for all economically weaker residents of the state were among other promises.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

