Nagpur, Oct 11 (PTI) The strike of some 140 resident doctors of the Government Ayurvedic College in Nagpur entered its fifth day on Sunday, officials said.

Among their demands is that they too be given a Rs 10,000 hike in stipend like the one provided to MBBS and dental resident doctors through a GR on September 2, one of the protesters said.

Also Read | Ferrari Car Mows Down Pedestrian in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Driver Arrested.

These doctors have been given COVID management duties in two government medical colleges, one private medical college, 22 UPHCs and six walk-in centres, officials said.

Maharashtra Ayurvedic Association of Resident Doctors president Sumit Marathe told PTI the state government had not given them any assurance on fulfilling demands as yet.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Gangraped, Thrown Into River With Child in Buxar, One Held.

"We were left out from the stipend hike order. We have not got stipend for the past four months. We are suffering academic loss due to COVID duties. Some 130 resident Ayurvedic doctors in Nanded joined the strike from Sunday evening, and 20 resident Ayurvedic doctors on strike since October 8 in Osmanabad have got notices," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)