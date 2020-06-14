Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Residents of a Yamuna Islet Tune in to BJP's Virtual 'Jan Samvad' Rally

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 12:50 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Residents of a Yamuna Islet Tune in to BJP's Virtual 'Jan Samvad' Rally

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Residents of Chak Chilla, an islet in the Yamuna river in the national capital, attended the BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally addressed by Union minister Smriti Irani.

In her speech, the minister mentioned about the village not having electricity and thanked BJP workers for taking the rally to them.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

BJP's good governance department member Virendra Sachdeva along with local party men Rajiv Kohli, Vijender Dhama and Sonu Pandit arranged a Smart TV and an inverter for the people to attend the virtual rally.

The village that can be approached only through boat is inhabited by around 60 people who earn livelihood through odd jobs.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The virtual rally of the Delhi BJP was broadcast at nearly 3,000 places across the city, including Chak Chilla.

"We used batteries since the village has no electricity connection. The virtual rally was attended with the use of a Smart TV and android phone," Sachdeva said.

During the lockdown, the good governance department supplied cooked food to the villagers for nearly two months as no other organisation or government reached them.

Delhi BJP general secretary Siddharthan was among those who attended the virtual rally from Chak Chilla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement