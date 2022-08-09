Leh/Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) Residents of Chumur, the remotest hamlet on Sino-Indian border in south-eastern Ladakh, took out a tricolour rally as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Tuesday.

People chanted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" during the rally, officials said.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Degree College Student Stabbed by Youth in Nalgonda Town, Police Launch Manhunt.

Chumur, located 300 kilometers from Leh, is in Rupshu block, south of the Tso Moriri lake, on the bank of the Parang River.

Also Read | CA Result 2022 Date and Time: ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Exam Result Tomorrow at icai.nic.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)