New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Cold weather conditions continue to grip the national capital, with residents seeking refuge in night shelters to escape the biting cold.

On Saturday night, many were seen huddled in shelters across areas like Nizamuddin and Lodhi Road, looking for warmth amid the harsh conditions.

The shelters are usually simple structures--either, community centers, or tents--with basic amenities like heaters or blowers to provide warmth.

In coordination with various NGOs, the Delhi government has made efforts to provide warm clothing, blankets, and heated spaces to accommodate the growing number of people turning to these facilities.

Earlier, dense fog engulfed New Delhi early on Saturday morning accompanied by cold winds. The fog affected visibility in the national capital.

The dip in morning and night temperatures is attributed to northwesterly winds coming from the Himalayas.

Tinku Kumar, a caretaker of one of the night shelters said, "We have 20 beds for the people. All of the people have been provided with food and blankets including medicines."

The Met Department has predicted 'moderate fog' for the next two days until February 1 and has forecast rain for February 3 in Delhi. (ANI)

