Agartala, Jun 30 (PTI) Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebatimohan Das on Wednesday said IPFT legislator Brishaketu Debbarma's resignation was not accepted on procedural grounds.

The MLA of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, a coalition partner of the ruling BJP, submitted his resignation letter through a messenger on Tuesday and did not meet the speaker personally, which was "against the legislative practice", he said.

"I have not accepted his resignation as the legislative practice was not followed. Debbarma did not meet me while tendering his resignation. This was not proper practice. He forwarded the copy of the letter to his party president and the chief minister, which is also against the procedure," Das told PTI.

The speaker also said he tried to contact the legislator over the phone, but his mobile phone was switched off.

The MLA from Simna constituency tendered his resignation from the Assembly on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

He sent a copy of the letter to IPFT president NC Debbarma and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Speculations are rife that he is likely to join the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), which had recently registered a comfortable victory in a district council poll.

The party won the election to the 28-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The BJP-IPFT alliance had defeated the Left Front in the 2018 assembly elections by winning 44 of the 60 seats.

"Debbarma has been in touch with the TIPRA. If he wants to join our party, we will welcome him," the party sources said.

