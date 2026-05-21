India News | Respect 'Gaumata' and Declare Cow as National Animal, Says Iqbal Ansari

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Former plaintiff in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case Iqbal Ansari on Thursday called upon the Muslim community to respect cows, suggesting that the central government accord national animal status to the bovine.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari emphasised the cultural and religious significance of the cow in India, noting that the sentiments of the majority community must be honoured.

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"We are Indian Muslims, and the cow is called 'Gaumata', and Muslims should respect cows. The government should declare it the national animal," Ansari said.

He strongly advocated for a complete halt to the practice of cow slaughter, asserting that such acts are often used by certain elements to create communal discord and malign the Muslim community.

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"The cow should not be sacrificed (kurbaani) at all. It is worshipped in Hinduism. People should respect the cow... If Hindus respect it, then cow sacrifice should not be allowed at all," he added.

Highlighting the health and religious aspects of the issue, the former plaintiff maintained that Islamic traditions do not promote the consumption of beef, pointing out the medicinal value associated with cow products.

"Cow milk is beneficial and medicinal. Eating cow meat is forbidden. Our religion, Islam, already prohibits this. However, some people do all this to defame Muslims in our country. They should respect cows and honour them," Ansari stated.

This comes a day after a similar appeal was made by Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi, the Imam of Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata, urging the Muslims to refrain from cow sacrifice and stop consuming beef to protect social harmony and respect the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. He also backed the demand for according the cow the status of "national animal."

Also addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding loudspeakers at religious places in West Bengal, the cleric stated on Sunday that there have been no orders regarding the removal of microphones or loudspeakers from either the Supreme Court or the Pollution Control Board.

His remarks come after West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, during a high-level meeting with top district and police officials, reportedly directed the state police to regulate loudspeaker volumes at religious places and prevent religious activities from blocking roads.

Qasmi expressed disappointment, claiming that police officials were demanding the removal of microphones despite the absence of any such apex court or Pollution Control Board directives.

"This rule was not made by the BJP government but by the Pollution Control Board. As per the law, there were no orders stating removal of the mic, neither from the Pollution Control Board nor the Supreme Court, but a restriction to allow the use of the mic in between 75-80 dB in the industrial areas, 70-75 dB for commercial areas and 65-70 dB for residential areas. And for the silence zone, the order for the sound restriction is 40-45 dB. However, the police are asking to remove the mic, which is wrong. They should act as per the law, and we will also do the same," Qasmi said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)