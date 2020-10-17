New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it was as important to respect women in today's world as it was to worship a goddess.

Wishing people on the occasion of Navratri, he said, "In today's world respecting women is as important as it is to worship a goddess."

The comments come close on the heels of the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, over which the Congress has launched a major political offensive against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

