Panaji, Jan 8 (PTI) The BJP will win a majority in the 40-member Goa Assembly, polls for which will be held on February 14, the party's state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Tanavade and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the BJP was ahead of all other outfits as far as campaigning was concerned, with booth level workers already on the ground.

Tanavade said from the response the BJP was getting statewide, it was certain the party will retain power easily.

"Different political parties are forming pre-poll alliances with the sole aim of defeating the BJP. But the people of Goa have understood this entire gameplan,” he claimed.

Sawant said people of Goa understand the need for a stable government to bring about development, and their vote was not for a BJP candidate but for a stable and efficient government.

Tanavade said the party's state election committee, which will recommend names of the candidates, will be formed on Sunday, and the final list will be announced by the parliamentary board in Delhi.

