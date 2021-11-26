New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain on Thursday said that response to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for White Goods has been great and termed the scheme as a boost for the 'Make-in-India' initiative of the Centre.

"The response to the scheme is great. The scheme was developed in consultation with industries and all big names of this sector (white goods) also participated. We received 52 applications out of which 42 eligible were approved quickly, before Diwali. They have started to move ahead with their investment plans. This will be a game-changer as far as the manufacturing of white goods is concerned. Production is expected to go up more than 4 times from 5 million to 24 million and the constitution of indigenous components, currently at 20-25 per cent is expected to go up to 80-85 per cent. It will be a huge boost to Make In India," said Jain while talking to ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly to Table Resolution on Compensation to Farmers, MSP Guarantee, Arrest of Minister Ajay Mishra.

The government on November 3 had said that 42 companies have been selected under PLI Scheme for white goods.

Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a release that 26 companies will invest Rs 3,898 crore for air conditioner components and 16 companies will invest Rs 716 crore for LED component manufacturing.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Meets Industry Leaders Ahead Of The Summit.

It said that investments of around Rs. 4,614 crore would provide additional direct employment of about 44,000 persons.

The net incremental production is expected to be more than Rs 81,000 crore.

The Centre has given the approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for 13 key sectors with a total outlay of Rs. 1,97,291 crore in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' that also aims to bring manufacturing at the centre stage.

Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) is coordinating the implementation of all PLI Schemes.

DPIIT is also the nodal department for the PLI Scheme for White Goods - air conditioners and LED lights sector - with an outlay of Rs. 6,238 crore. The proposal of DPIIT for the PLI Scheme for white goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED Lights was approved by the Union Cabinet in April this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)