New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that it is the responsibility of every Indian to save our Constitution and democracy.

"This action (against Kejriwal and other opposition party leaders) is an attack on the Constitution and democracy. When the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar is attacked, when democracy is attacked, then it is the responsibility of every Indian to take action to save it," Pawar said while speaking at the Loktantra Bachao rally of the INDIA bloc on Sunday.

Pawar said that the attack against the Delhi Chief Minister or the Jharkhand Chief Minister and other political leaders from various states is an attack on democracy and our Constitution.

"The kind of action taken by the BJP government against the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Chief Minister of Jharkhand is a tremendous blow and attack on democracy and the Constitution of the country...Today Kejriwal has been sent to jail, before that, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand was sent to jail in the same manner. Before that many political leaders and MLAs, whether from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal were jailed. This government has sent members of Parliament to jail," Pawar said.

Asking people to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections, Pawar said, "The election process has started in the country. Whatever polling booth you go to in this election, always keep one thing in mind that you have to cast your vote against BJP and their allies..."

In a show of strength against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam and several other issues, the leaders of the INDIA bloc will held a 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1. (ANI)

