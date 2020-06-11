India News | Restaurants Resume Services with Social Distancing in Place in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Restaurants have resumed services in Ghaziabad following relaxations in lockdown norms.

Sunil Kumar Tiwari, a restaurant manager, emphasised that seating arrangement has been made in a manner to ensure social distancing.

"We are taking all precautionary measures. The seating arrangement has been made in such a manner that social distancing is maintained," he said.

According to the latest information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4365 active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh with 6,669 cured/migrated/discharged and 301 deaths. (ANI)

