Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Monday said the issue of restoration of the old pension scheme for state employees will be included in the party's election manifesto for the state.

Accompanied by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress campaign committee chairman Sukhvinder Sukhu and AICC secretary in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt, Singh told media persons that sentiments of the people would be taken care of while preparing the poll manifesto.

The manifesto will be prepared after taking suggestions from the public, the state Congress president said.

It will be implemented in toto after the Congress comes to power, she added.

